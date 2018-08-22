Man kills girlfriend in cold blood, commits suicide

By Fortunate Gora

A HURUNGWE man committed suicide by taking a pesticide soon after fatally striking his girlfriend with a brick, accusing her of drinking beer at a village memorial service.

The incident occurred last Monday at Katenaire Village under Chief Chundu in Hurungwe, when Morris Kondowe (26) confronted his girlfriend Tsitsi Bheneti (26), accusing her of having taken beer at a memorial service held in the village.

Bheneti allegedly went to the Makumura homestead in the same village, where she was assisting with household chores in preparation of a memorial service.

However, she allegedly had some beer at the function, which did not go down well with her boyfriend and he confronted her at home after the function. In the ensuing misunderstanding, Kondowe allegedly struck Bheneti to death with a brick.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara confirmed Bheneti’s death and her boyfriend Kondowe’s subsequent suicide.

“Kondowe quizzed her on why she drank beer at the village memorial service and it is alleged Kondowe started assaulting her after being infuriated by the manner Bheneti had responded,’’ he said.

Kondowe allegedly hit Bheneti on the head with a brick, resulting in her falling to the ground after sustaining serious head injuries.

She called for help before her sister Christwish Bheneti got transport from one Mr Moses Mutsanyi to ferry her to Chundu Clinic, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mr Mutsanyi went on to make a report at Chundu Police Station.

After realising that he had killed his girlfriend, Kondowe went home and took a pesticide in a tobacco barn about 1,5km from his homestead and later hung himself from the trusses using a wire.

Villagers started looking for him the following day and found his body hanging in a tobacco barn.

The two bodies were taken to Karoi District Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a Karoi man was stabbed to death with a knife by his former wife’s husband following an altercation on his visit.

Bertrode Musau (36) of Takaodza Village under Chief Mujinga in Hurungwe, allegedly visited his former wife Rebase Kabvuwa’s homestead on Sunday.

He found Kusirai Madhume also present, resulting in an altercation.

Musau and Kabvuwa were married for five years and had two children together.

Inspector Mabgweazara confirmed the incident, saying Madhume allegedly stabbed Musau several times on the back and chest.

“Accused drew a knife and stabbed the now deceased thrice at the back and twice on the left side of the chest. Musau tried to ran away, but collapsed after about 20 metres,’’ said Insp Mabgweazara.

A report was made at Tengwe Police Station and Musau’s body was taken to Karoi Hospital for post mortem, leading to Madhume’s arrest. The Herald.