Chikoya blames Pirates players

Former Zimbabwe international Innocent Chikoya says the players are to blame for the Soweto giants’ poor start to the season. The former Bucs winger stated that the players need to man up and produce positive results following a bad start to the new season.

Chikoya says the club’s head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic should not be blamed for the team’s poor form.

The Soweto giants have struggled in the new 2018/19 season having recorded three consecutive defeats (one on penalties) in all competitions.

Their latest defeat was against Bloemfontein Celtic in a Premier Soccer League match which was played at the Free State Stadium over the weekend. Sredojevic has been slammed for making too many changes to the Bucs team.

However, Chikoya stated that the Bucs players need to step up and produce results.

“When you are playing at Pirates you understand that it is a big team, you know what comes with putting on that jersey and what is expected from you,” Chikoya told The Citizen.

The former Zimbabwe international also backed Sredojevic and his assistant Rulani Mokwena to lead the Soweto giants back to glory.

“Right now I think Pirates has the best coaches in Micho (Sredojevic) and Rulani (Mokwena), so the players need to man up,” he continued.

The retired winger urged Bucs players to play for the pride of the team and the jersey.

“When you are at a team like Pirates, the coach works with you here and there but you need to do most of the work. You play for the pride of the team and the jersey,” he added.

“Coaches are there to train and guide you at a big team, when you enter the field it is up to you to see what happens and execute.

“You play for (Kaizer) Chiefs, Pirates and (Mamelodi) Sundowns that is all the motivation you need.’’

The Buccaneers will be hoping to return to winning ways when they travel to the Limpopo Province where they are scheduled to face Black Leopards on August 28. The Herald.