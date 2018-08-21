Uebert Angel pays for holiday for couple in his church…. others get debts paid off

By Staff Reporter

Flamboyant preacher Uebert Angel is literally trying to fulfil the new name of his church. In October 2015 Spirit Embassy rebranded to the Good News Church. Now every Sunday lucky members of the church are being surprised with cars, debt payments and free holidays.

On Sunday, a lucky couple from the Spirit Embassy: Good News Church branch in London, Joseph Edson and his wife were left speechless after getting a free holiday to a destination of their choosing.

“What an emotional moment of my life after my Father, Prophet and mentor announced that he was going to send me and my wife out for HOLIDAY. A big thank you to you Mum and Dad for your 💕 ⁦@UebertAngel⁩ ⁦@BeverlyUAngel⁩ Surely you sent from GOD,” he posted on Twitter.

Only last month Angel surprised another member of his London branch by giving him an R-class Mercedes as a gift on Sunday during a service.

The lucky church member was identified as Brother Washington. In pictures posted to Angel’s instagram page, Washington can be seen weeping with joy as he thanked the preacher.

The flamboyant preacher however was not done. Angel went on to pay three months rent for a new member of the church, who had been attending church for only three weeks in London.

In May 2013, as covered previously by Nehanda Radio, Angel surprised one of his followers on a Sunday when he handed him the keys to a brand new Range Rover Sport worth over US$100 000. The car came with personalised number plates, “PSALM 23:5”.

In 2013, Angel bought a Mercedes Benz C200 Kompressor for his spiritual son, musician Mudiwa Mutandwa. The gift he said was in recognition of Mudiwa’s impressive musical year that saw him bagging three awards and ministering the ‘Word of God’ through song. Nehanda Radio