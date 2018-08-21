Two murder suspects escape from police custody

By Thupeyo Muleya

South African police have rearrested a 28-year-old Zimbabwean man who escaped from police custody in Limpopo Province on Friday morning.

It is reported that Petrus “Small” Moyo and Witness Simango were being transported from Lephalale to Polokwane pending trial for murder and robbery respectively.

The duo allegedly cut open the roof of a police van and escaped.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the incident occurred near Steilloop.

“One of the prisoners Petrus ‘Small’ Moyo was re-arrested on Friday (last week) afternoon at about 20km from the crime scene, at ga-Mushi village,” he said.

“The re-arrest emanated from a massive manhunt by the police in Villa Nora outside Lephalale following the escape of two prisoners during an incident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

“It is alleged that the police were transporting prisoners from Lephalale to Polokwane.

“Along the way, near Steilloop in the Marken road, the duo cut open the roof of a moving police truck, jumped out and vanished in the nearby bushes. The local police were summoned and the manhunt ensued.”

Col Ngope said Moyo had initially been arrested for killing a medical doctor (Dr Werner Emslie) and injuring his wife (also a doctor) at their farm in September last year.

“It is alleged that on September 20, 2017 at about 8pm, Dr Werner Emslie who was 55 was outside his farm house outside Lephalale when Moyo and three unknown accomplices, two armed with pistols attacked and shot him to death and also shot his 55-year old-wife who is also a doctor,” he said.

“She survived the attack with serious injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“After committing the offence, the suspects took two hand guns and drove away with Dr Emslie’s new Toyota double cab truck (white). The vehicle was later found abandoned a distance away from the victim’s home.

“Moyo was arrested on October 18 by a Dedicated Police Task Team composed of various Police Units at Frankfort in the Free State Province.”

Col Ngope said Moyo was charged with murder, house breaking, theft and being an illegal immigrant.

He said Simango was part of a gang that broke into Leadwood Nature Reserve in July and tied up two housemates before ransacking the house and broke into a safe.

“They allegedly stole firearms and a number of items,” said Col Ngope.

Col Ngope said they were appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Simango to contact Detective Warrant Officer Oosie Oosthuizen on +27 82 783 5623 or the crime stop number +27 8600 10111 or the crime Line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station. The Herald