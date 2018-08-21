Sulu, Eriza in stage affair at PaDziva

Suluman Chimbetu and Lyn Magodo will on Saturday have a stage affair at PaDziva outdoor joint near Dzivaresekwa. It will be another “One Big Party” event and they will take turns to entertain patrons at the joint that is fast gaining popularity.

Lyn is known to many as Lady Storm or Eriza. Lady Storm is her stage name and she got the moniker Eriza after featuring on Jah Prayzah’s video with the same name. She featured as a school girl in a nicely-fitting grey and white uniform.

She attracted the attention of many art followers, especially men that could not resist her beauty and fine stature.

At most events where she has performed, she has become known as Eriza and she happily responds to the name because it contributed to her rise to fame.

She is likely to be on cloud nine on Saturday since it will be her birthday party. She turned 25 on August 19 and the party will facilitate celebration with fans.

Her combination with Sulu is likely to bring exciting moments at PaDziva. Sulu is celebrating his father’s life throughout August and Simon Chimbetu’s songs are dominating his playlist.

“One Big Party” brings various celebrations on one stage, which makes the Saturday show unique.

While many have been used to seeing Eriza dancing to Jah Prayzah’s song, she will showcase what she has to offer in terms of dendera dances when she joins Sulu on stage.

She will also come with her dancers to show people that she can do a lot beyond the Eriza choreography.

PaDziva proprietor Benjamin Nyandoro of Jive Zimbabwe said the show will be a big event for music fans and party-lovers.

“We are happy to have this event at PaDziva. Sulu will be sharing various stories about his late father. He has promised to share Simon Chimbetu’s untold stories like he did at the beginning of this month at one of his shows,” said Nyandoro.

“We are waiting with great anticipation and dendera fans should expect a unique show. Lyn will be on stage with her dancers and we know that people love her Eriza style. She will bring everything that can make people happy.”

“One Big Party” is held every month as a celebratory event for celebrities and socialites. The Herald