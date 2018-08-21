SA’s Busiswa to perform in Harare

South African singer Busiswa is scheduled to perform in Zimbabwe with a host of local artistes at a show that will be a mixed bag of music. She will be on stage at Alexandra Sports Club on September 8 and local performers at the show will include Winky D, Andy Muridzo and Mathias Mhere.

The musician, who is also a good poet, is expected to thrill with her hits. She is known for her amazing stage presence and she will take local music lovers on a journey of fun.

It will be a family affair since the event starts around 9am to give parents an opportunity of fun with their children before they go back to school.

Busiswa has gained regional appeal because of her amazing talent.

According to her online profile, Busiswa gained public recognition in a feature on DJ Zintle Song “My Name Is” after being discoverd by Kalawa Jazmee CEO Oskido.

After the successful Collaboration with DJ Zintle she released hits such as “Ngoku”, “Lahla” and “Gobisiqolo” a feature on Bhizer EP album.

In December last year she announced the release of her debut album, “Highly Flavored”, preceded by single “Midnight Starring” featuring DJ Maphorisa and Moonchild Sanelly.

The album’s second single was “Bazonela”. Throughout her career Busiswa has received numerous accolades and she will be coming to Harare with confidence based on her massive achievements.

Sharing the stage with Winky D, Muridzo and Mhere will also introduce her to fans of different music tastes.

Winky D will be representing the dancehall family although his music goes beyond the traditional Zimdancehall listenership to include mature followers that like his deep lyrics.

Currently his collaboration with Vabati VaJehovah titled “Ngirozi” has proved to be the most popular tune from his latest release and it does wonders at live shows.

Muridzo will bring in the traditional flair with his mbira vibes and he is likely to have a good day on stage. His group has been doing good choreography at their shows.

Mhere will be coming in for the gospel music family. He has a number of hits that will send many to the dance floor.

Show organisers said they will have a good family fun day.

“The event is starting in the morning and it will involve a number of activities. We want families to enjoy and have fun together. There will be numerous fun games to spice up stage performances. We are confident that the show will excite people from all walks of life since it will be a mixture of genres. We encourage people to come in their numbers and have fun,” noted the organisers. -The Herald