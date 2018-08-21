Ndoro surfaces at PSL club

Tendai Ndoro has surfaced at one of the SA PSL clubs with a view of joining them this season, following his departure from Ajax Cape Town.

The Siya crew has learnt that the striker is at Highlands Park, where he is training under coach Owen da Gama and his technical team.

Ndoro is currently a free agent, having parted ways with the Urban Warriors at the end of his contract in June. As reported by the Siya crew, the Lions of the North are one of the clubs that have been interested in the services of the Zimbabwean striker.

As previously reported, the former Orlando Pirates man has also been linked to Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United.

However, according to sources in the know, it seems that the Lions of the North are keen on adding the player to their roster before any other club can make a move on the player. — Soccer Laduma.