Nando’s to open four more branches

By Chipo Sabeta

ZSE — listed Simbisa Brands Limited plans to open four new branches of its Nandos subsidiary within the next 12 months, as well as refurbish some of the existing restaurants.

Speaking at the official opening of the newly refurbished Msasa Food Court — rebranded to Casa Msasa — Simbisa Brands managing director Warren Meares, said it took them nearly nine weeks to fully refurbish the Msasa branch as they seek to complete four more food outlets in four different towns.

“As we launch in Msasa, we now take our staff compliment up to 320 employees, and with future CASA’s plans for Samy Levy’s Village, Fife Avenue, Gweru and Victoria Falls by the end of year, our staff compliment is set to rise to 435 people who in turn support their families and communities.

“We are looking up to a budget of $700 000 to $750 000 per project and we have already started work on the Gweru branch which is priority for now.

“ It should be done by November. It’s is not an easy road since we have to import much of the material from outside the country and that require US dollars and the South African Rand.

“There are going to be quite a few changes there — all for the better,” Mr Meares said.

He said the refurbishment at Casa Msasa involved the extensions, significant internal and external alterations, revision to the kitchen extract plant and outside areas.

“This is an especially exciting time for us as we are happy to announce the opening of our brand new CASA in Msasa which took us nine weeks.”

Mr Meares believes that opening of the new restaurants and the growth of Simbisa brands proves their commitment to the local economy and support to local communities and farmers at large.

“The opening of our tantalising new CASA in Msasa is not only a celebratory event, it also comes at a turning point in the history of our country where Nandos remains committed to the potential outlook of Zimbabwe.

“As Zimbabwe looks to our future, so do us at Nandos, as we continue to keep providing opportunities for investment, employment and enjoyment.

“This $700, 000 investment is just another stepping stone on our expansion within the country, an expansion that builds communities, provides jobs, and of course brings our fiery, spicy, CASA-cooked meals to the people,” he said.

Simbisa also pledged their support to local farmers to improve their produce.

“We also support local farmers who grow the famous African Birds-Eye chilli, the fundamental ingredient of the renowned Nando’s Peri-Peri flavour and fire.

“The majority of our food is locally grown and this include chickens, potatoes, chillies among other things. We are working with potato farmer because we required about 40 000 tones a day.

We are working with their associations to help them grow more seed as well as improve their produce.

“What’s coming is our opportunity to grow as a nation and as we grow with it as a company and partner, we will keep sharing the fun, laughter and deliciously flamed-grilled chicken with you.” The Herald