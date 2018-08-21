It’s time to focus on the economy

By Gift Phiri

It is not misplaced to say every well-meaning Zimbabwean is concerned about what has been happening in our country since the country held its hotly-contested polls on July 30, including the killing of six people.

The country has been showing serious signs of divisions — which were a permanent feature but an unwanted scar on our society during the time of ousted former president Robert Mugabe — whose own political ghost continues to haunt us.

It’s been three weeks since we held elections which should have taken us towards a new path — regardless of the winner — yet we appear stuck in the same old uninspiring place.

By Jove, there is much work ahead for all Zimbabweans to try and undo the damage of Mugabe’s ruinous four decades in power — including unacceptably high poverty and unemployment levels, severe cash and foreign currency shortages, collapsed transport and health infrastructure, and rampant corruption.

Many right-thinking people will thus agree with us that all these mega challenges present a strong case to all Zimbabweans to start thinking about the future and move on from the July 30 poll dispute.

Whatever the outcome of the Constitutional Court (Con-Court) ruling, we need to start thinking about how to rescue the country from its multiple challenges including putting the stuttering economy back on track.

For three weeks, during which President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s July 30 victory has been a subject of contest leading to tomorrow’s Con-Court challenge, the economy has been sliding perilously to the levels of the 2008 hyperinflationary era.

Zimbabwe recorded its highest inflation since 2012 last month as the country was about to hold its important national harmonised elections.

Inflation rose by two percentage points in July to 4,29 percent, driven by increases in the prices of food.

This is a just a warning as things could actually get worse!

Since the conclusion of the elections the country has been experiencing shortages.

The country’s biggest beverages firm, Delta, is currently struggling to import raw materials as a result of the worsening foreign currency shortages. As a result, it has not been able to satisfy the market needs.

At garages, motorists continue to be hit by erratic fuel supplies while hospitals and pharmacies are still experiencing drug shortages.

The problems that Zimbabwe is facing need collective action and are not just a day’s work.

That’s why we need to look into the future and put the elections behind us. – DailyNews