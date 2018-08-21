Inmates uncover prophet’s remains

By Nqobile Tshili

Inmates from Khami Prison in Bulawayo stumbled upon the remains of a self-proclaimed prophet who allegedly went missing about two years ago.

Trynos Mathe’s skeletal remains were found on Friday at the Khami Prison Complex where he used to hold prayer sessions, police have confirmed.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango yesterday said police did not suspect foul play.

“We’re investigating a sudden death case following the discovery of human remains at Khami Prison Complex’s paddock. The remains are believed to belong to a male adult who is suspected to have been a prophet and used to pray at the same place,” said Chief Insp Simango.

“His remains were discovered by eight prison officers and 20 inmates who were out to extinguish a fire that had broken out at one of the prison’s paddocks.”

She said near the body, some clothes and a GTEL cellphone were discovered.

Chief Insp Simango said police had to extract information on his cellphone to identify him but are yet to locate his relatives. The Chronicle