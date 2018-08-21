Hollywood based Zimbabwean make-up artist Jackie Mgido in London for trade show

By Staff Reporter

Bubbly Hollywood based Zimbabwean make-up artist Jackie Mgido is in London to take part in her company’s first ever trade show. The founder of Vault Cosmetics recently re-branded to Jackie Mgido Cosmetics will be showcasing make-up products produced by her own company.

Under the banner “Shades of Beauty” several companies will be showcasing their products in London at the Royal Horticultural Halls on Friday 25 August and Saturday 25 August, 2018. From just doing make-up, Jackie took the next bold step of manufacturing her own range of beauty products.

Jackie admits that her fathers disdain for makeup could have impeded her budding artistry from flourishing but the odds were in her favour and she is now the proud owner or her own cosmetics company and her zeal, charm and professionalism has seen her work with coveted celebrities.

Mgido has worked with some A-list Hollywood actors and actresses, such as Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cuba Gooding Junior, Jamie Foxx, Randy Jackson, Vanessa Hudgens and rappers like Snoop Dogg, Wiz Kalifa among many other high profile acts.

“I mostly work on Food Network with the Hollywood Star Chefs. It definitely was the original plan to make cosmetics for Africa but we have just discovered the world wants us including the US and our online site and Amazon are awesome right now,” Jackie said in an interview in May this year.

Jackie’s journey is nothing short of amazing. She left Zimbabwe some 24 years ago and headed to the United States where she started off by working as a maid before joining a cosmetics company.

It was then her husband who suggested they move to California where she attended Hollywood Make Up Designery and did a master’s programme in beauty and special effects. Her first celebrity client was American comedian and actor, Orlando Jones. Nehanda Radio