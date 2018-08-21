‘G40 war vets beg for mercy’

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

A section of war veterans who worked closely with the Generation 40 (G40) faction have reportedly been begging for mercy from their colleagues steering the main Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (Znlwva).

A section of Znlwva had, prior to former president Robert Mugabe’s ouster in November last year, tried unsuccessfully to push for the ouster of the Christopher Mutsvangwa executive.

The chairperson of Znlwva’s Bulawayo chapter, Cephas Ncube said they have received a number of apologies from some of the war veterans who used to work with the G40 faction, although he could not reveal their names.

“In their confused minds, they decided to behave the way they did. They want to come back; and we are welcoming them but on condition that they retrace their footsteps genuinely and not to bring chaos into the organisation,” Ncube told Daily News.

“All those that have come back, we have welcomed them and we are working well with them.

“They have shown that they regret the mistake of being misled by their rebel leaders,” he said.

Outside their factional battles, which were put to bed by the ascendency of President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa to power following a soft coup led by the military last November, Ncube said they were still comrades-in arms with those who waged a war of attrition against them.

“We never fought with them, we were not fighting them but it is them who were fighting the legitimacy of the Znlwva executive.

“They were imposing themselves and pursing their agendas but at the end of it all, comrades remain comrades. They are our comrades,” he said. DailyNews