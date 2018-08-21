Former MDC minister Fidelis Mhashu dies

By Staff Reporter

Former National Housing Minister in the 2009-2013 coalition government, Fidelis Mhashu has died. The former opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) MP for Chitungwiza North was 76.

“The MDC has learned with extreme sadness the loss of one of the founding fathers of party of excellence, Hon Fidelis Mhashu. A fearless defender and veteran fighter for human rights, Hon Mhashu passed on at Parirenyatwa Hospital on Monday night,” the party said in a statement.

The veteran politician is survived by his wife, Monica, four children and nine grandchildren. Mourners are gathered at House No. 2317 Unit B, Seke, Chitungwiza.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.