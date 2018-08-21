PoliticsFeaturedNews

Former MDC minister Fidelis Mhashu dies

18,790 0

By Staff Reporter

Former National Housing Minister in the 2009-2013 coalition government, Fidelis Mhashu has died. The former opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) MP for Chitungwiza North was 76.

Former minister Fidelis Mhashu dies
Former minister Fidelis Mhashu dies

“The MDC has learned with extreme sadness the loss of one of the founding fathers of party of excellence, Hon Fidelis Mhashu. A fearless defender and veteran fighter for human rights, Hon Mhashu passed on at Parirenyatwa Hospital on Monday night,” the party said in a statement.

The veteran politician is survived by his wife, Monica, four children and nine grandchildren. Mourners are gathered at House No. 2317 Unit B, Seke, Chitungwiza.

Related Articles

Former minister Fidelis Mhashu “alive and…

444 8

Bigh fish fall in MDC-T primary elections

108 7

Ex-Minister Mhashu in trouble over incest

227 22

Minister Mhashu robbed in South Africa

81 0

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

You might also like More from author