Ditched lover tries to burn self

By Yemurai Ushamba

A 50 year old man from Bulawayo who set his room on fire and damaged property worth $9 980 after his live-in girlfriend ditched him, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Connell Sibanda of Nkulumane suburb opened a gas cylinder and set his room alight while he was inside after his girlfriend Siboniso Dube (59) told him they should part ways.

The court heard that Sibanda, who is unemployed, and Dube lived together in her house.

Initially when he appeared in court, the estimated value of the burnt property was $7 000.

However, after the courts sought a quotation, the estimated value of the burnt property was revised to $9 980.

Sibanda pleaded guilty to malicious damage to property when he appeared before Western Commonage Magistrate, Mr Lungile Ncube.

Sibanda said he was heartbroken because Dube was leaving him for a man young enough to be her son.

Mr Ncube convicted him on his own plea and sentenced him to 30 months in prison of which six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

A further 12 months were suspended on condition that Sibanda pays $9 980 to Dube before October 30, 2018 and the remaining 12 months were suspended for 420 hours of community service at Western Commonage court.

In sentencing him, Mr Ncube said he had considered that Sibanda had pleaded guilty and that he is a first offender.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on August 2 at around 4AM, Dube got out of her room and was suspicious when she heard a sound from Sibanda’s room.

“Dube tried to open the bedroom door which was locked. She went to the window and found her property burning,” he said.

The court heard that Dube was assisted by neighbours to break the window and they managed to rescue Sibanda.

The ceiling, roof, chest of drawers and the table were damaged. The Chronicle