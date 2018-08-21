Ammara drops single with Mr Eazi

By Tonderai Zvimba

Renowned songbird Ammara Brown yesterday released a new song titled, Svoto, featuring Nigerian singer and Leg Over hit-maker Mr Eazi. The “barefoot goddess”, as she is known by many, had not released new music for a while but had been performing at various places around the nation.

Svoto is a love song with a vibrant, energetic vibe and a traditional African sound infused with the sungura guitar.

Ammara and Mr Eazi met in Zambia last year where they shared the stage and this song is a fruition of that meeting.

Ammara held a press conference in Harare yesterday where she spoke about the regional collaborations she has been working on including a song called Kuchururuka” featuring Nigerian dancehall musician Patoranking.

The songbird also shed some light on her relocation to South Africa and parting of ways with her former manager Tsungi Zvogbo who worked with Ammara for five years. The Chronicle