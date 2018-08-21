Advantage FC Platinum

By Austin Karonga

Log leaders FC Platinum were the biggest beneficiaries on match day 22 as they capitalised on Ngezi Platinum Stars’ slip-up to open a four-point lead on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table over the weekend.

The Zvishavane-based side downed air force side Chapungu 2-0 at Mandava Stadium on Saturday while Ngezi could only manage a one-all draw away to Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium on the same day.

With that win the Norman Mapeza-coached side took their points tally to 52 from 22 matches having won 16, drawing four and losing two.

Ngezi on the other hand remain second on 48 points from the same number of matches and seven ahead of third-placed Chicken Inn on 41 points.

The battle for fourth place is still very much tight with only a point separating CAPS United and Highlanders (tied on 36 points) and sixth-placed Triangle on 35 points.

Both CAPS and Bosso played to goalless draws in their respective matches against Herentals on Sunday and Nichrut on Saturday while Triangle edged Yadah 2-1 with a last minute winner.

Dynamos, playing in their first match in three weeks made a winning return to the premiership after switching off ZPC Kariba 1-0 at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

Emmanuel Mandiranga got the all-important goal on 55 minutes from an Ocean Mushure free kick.

Problem child Denver Mukamba gave Mutasa and fans a lot to ponder on the quality they were missing on as he displayed a flawless performance that only lacked in goals.

Together with captain Ocean Mushure they added depth and stability while second half substitute Tawanda Macheke was a thorn in the flesh for ZPC Kariba defenders.

Mutasa breathed a sigh of relief after picking the first set of maximum points after four rounds of matches in the second half of the season.

ZPC gaffer Godfrey Tamirepi whose team has been good travellers, grinding results on the road bemoaned lack of consistency.

“We are not good enough in terms of consistency, trying to win the next game. It was very disappointing. The guys tried their level best but the best team won I would say. When it comes to consistency that’s the biggest challenge we are having,” Tamirepi said.

Tamirepi was not the only one to bemoan the issue of inconsistency, as CAPS United’s Lloyd Chitembwe also highlighted that as his team’s biggest weakness after they were held by the Students on Saturday.

“One thing which is very disappointing and I’m sure even the players do share the same feeling is that it’s important to reproduce the kind of form that we reproduced last week (against Black Rhinos). It’s very important especially for a team of our stature, today things did not go our way,” said Chitembwe.

Herentals coach Kumbirayi Mutiwekuziva was happy with the draw against CAPS.

“A good result for us underdogs because going into this match we were the underdogs and an underdog pulling a draw against CAPS is good for us.

“The result is as a consequence of the fact that we did not score but in terms of chances created and in attack…I think we were better than CAPS though they had chances here and there but more and better chances I think belonged to us which is a positive thing for the team.”

In Bulawayo, Harare City’s Mark Harrison was left fuming after his side displayed a lifeless performance in the 1-0 defeat against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve on Sunday.

“In the entire 90 minutes we didn’t do enough to win it. In the second half we had the ball but we didn’t create anything. We gave away a silly goal. In the end I don’t think we showed enough fight to win the game,” Harrison said.

“We looked like we didn’t have that zeal; we looked like we were just content to get through the game instead of giving a little bit extra to win the match.”

Bulawayo Chiefs coach Garthly Chipuka was excited with the win.

“Basically we were technically and tactically better…,” said Chipuka.

Meanwhile, PSL action returns tomorrow with mid-week fixtures lined up across the country.

Mid-Week PSL

Fixtures:

Wednesday:

Harare City v Fc Platinum (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Mutare City Rovers (Luveve), Chapungu v Black Rhinos (Ascot), Yadah v Dynamos (NSS), ZPC Kariba v Nichrut (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Shabanie Mine (Baobab), Bulawayo City v Herentals (Barbourfields)

Thursday:

CAPS United v Triangle (Rufaro), Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields)

Weekend PSL Results:

Sunday:

Mutare City Rovers 2-1 Shabanie Mine, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Harare City, Dynamos 1-0 ZPC Kariba, Triangle United 2-1 Yadah

Saturday:

Nichrut 0-0 Highlanders, FC Platinum 2-0 Chapungu, Black Rhinos 2-0 Bulawayo City

Chicken Inn 1-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Herentals 0-0 Caps United.

–DailyNews