Accident claims 6 lives, injures 2

By Walter Mswazie

Six people died — four on the spot — while two others were seriously injured when a Hyundai Tucson collided head-on with a Mercedes Benz vehicle near Gutu turn off in Masvingo, police have confirmed.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the accident occurred on Saturday at around 2PM at the 233km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road.

She said the bodies of the deceased were taken to Driefontein Hospital mortuary in Mvuma for postmortem.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the Hyundai Tucson, which had four passengers on board, allegedly encroached onto the oncoming traffic lane and collided with the Mercedes Benz.

“Circumstances are that a Hyundai Tucson vehicle was travelling due north towards Harare with four passengers on board,” she said.

“On approaching the 233KM peg, the driver of the Hyundai Tucson encroached into the lane of an oncoming Mercedes Benz that had two passengers on board resulting in a head-on collision”.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said four people died on the spot and the other two died on admission to Driefontein Hospital.

“Two other passengers who were seriously injured are still admitted to Driefontein Hospital where they are receiving treatment,” she said.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said police were urging drivers to be observant on the roads and avoid straddling the centre line of the road.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families and relatives on the unfortunate road traffic accident which could have been avoided.

“The names of the deceased will be released once their next of kin have been advised.” The Chronicle