Yadah concede in last minute at Gibbo

By Oscar Rusenga

Yadah Stars, who conceded two goals in time added on against Herentals in their last game, leaked another late goal at Gibbo yesterday to go down to hosts Triangle United.

The Miracle Boys appeared on course to beat Herentals as they led 2-0 with the game in added time before they let their opponents strike twice to force an improbable draw.

It was the same story yesterday as the Harare side conceded in time added on to lose this match.

The match appeared heading for a draw before captain Ralph Kawondera headed home substitute Patrick Magegedhla’s cross in time added on.

Nhamo Lameck had scored his ninth goal of the season as Triangle came from behind to win this closely-fought contest.

The game started on a low note with both teams failing to create meaningful chances in the first 40 minutes before veteran striker Ralph Matema made the most of the half chance his side created to chip over the advancing Tapiwa Chilenga to give them the lead.

Yadah’s celebrations were, however, short-lived as Lameck, who is now one goal shy of double figures, equalised three minutes later.

His quick one-two with Delic Murimba was too good for the Yadah defence before he unleashed a low shot which gave former Chiredzi FC goalkeeper Steven Chimusoro no chance.

Triangle started the second half the better side but they could not convert the few chances they created and Chimusoro was the busier of the two ‘keepers.

Phineas Bamusi managed to put one past Chimusoro but an alert defender Byron Madzokere was at the right place to clear from the line in the 75th minute.

Russel Madamombe, who was Triangle’s outstanding player, thought he had given his side the lead in the 78th minute but his rasping effort crashed against the woodwork.

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro made two substitutions in the 84th and 86th minutes as he searched for the winner with Collins Dhuwa and Magegedhla coming into the fray.

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive was not happy with his boys’ lapse in concentration as he felt a point away from home was a fair result.

“Overally my boys played very but I am now worried with the our concentration in the last minutes of the game.

“Last week we conceded a goal in the last three minutes and today we lost it right at the end.’’

Mangwiro was jubilant after finally finding a winning formula ahead of their midweek date with CAPS United.

“It’s one game we came in knowing fully well that what we needed was nothing short of three points.

“We responded well after going behind in the first half.

“This victory will give us confidence and belief going forward and if we can go to CAPS and beat them it means we will be two points ahead of them.

“Our target is, at least, a top-four finish and we have a very good chance of achieving if not surpassing our target.” The Herald