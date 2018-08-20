Steward Bank in $100m healthcare fund

Steward Bank has launched a multi-million dollar healthcare fund to facilitate the recapitalisation and modernisation of commercial healthcare facilities in Zimbabwe.

In a statement, the banking subsidiary of telecoms giant Econet Wireless, unveiled the $100 million fund, which is expected to stimulate the resuscitation of the country’s healthcare facilities.

The healthcare facility comes at a time when the country is still smarting from years of deteriorating standards, owing to the poor economic environment.

“The healthcare fund is expected to bridge the gap in the quality of healthcare services provided to every Zimbabwean in pursuit of sustainable and equal health for all.

“The fund is targeted at the provision of funding to hospitals, clinics, medical laboratories, all specialist practitioners: gynaecologists, physicians, surgeons, opticians, paediatricians, dentists, physiotherapists, rural healthcare development, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic centres and occupational therapists, among others,” part of the statement reads.

The statement, further states that other products and services available under this fund include asset financing for equipment, commercial mortgages, working capital and funding distribution of medicines through rural pharmacies.

“The Steward Bank Healthcare Fund will provide medical practitioners with access to funding for the much needed rehabilitation of medical facilities and access to new equipment which in turn will result in providing better healthcare for every Zimbabwean,” the bank said. DailyNews