Roads near Con-Court to be closed on Wed

By Mugove Tafirenyika

Sections of Samora Machel Avenue in Harare will be closed on Wednesday to make way for the presidential election petition hearing at the Constitutional Court (Con-Court).

“The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) wishes to advise members of the public that on Wednesday, 22nd August, Samora Machel Avenue between Sam Nujoma Street and Simon V Muzenda will be closed between 0500 hours to 2100 hours.

“This is to make way for the hearing of the presidential election petition on 22nd August, 2018 at the Constitutional Court,” the notice reads.

Motorists will have to find alternative routes on the day as the roads adjacent to the Con-Court will be closed to make way for the hearing of a case where MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is challenging President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory in the just-ended July 30 elections. – DailyNews