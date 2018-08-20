One injured in botched mine heist

By Conrad Mupesa

A security guard at a gold milling plant in Mhangura is battling for his life after robbers hit him on the head with crowbars during an attempted robbery at the mill last week. Wyneslas Robert (29) was left for dead at Redwing Mill in the Gudubu rural area of Mhangura.

According to police sources, the armed robbers arrived at the mill at around 1am on Tuesday last week intending to steal carbon stored at the mill.

“Robert, who is employed as a security guard at Redwing Mill, was on routing perimeter checks at the time and he noticed that some lights at the carbon plant had been switched off,” said a police source.

“When he went to investigate the seven robbers ambushed and severely assaulted him using crowbars and he cried out for help.”

The sources said his colleagues rushed to the scene and the robbers hid themselves.

They then took Robert to Makonde Christian Hospital in Mhangura.

“After realising that the security guards had left the premises, the robbers came out of hiding and broke into the carbon plant before stealing 350kg of carbon,” they said.

According to the sources, police in Mhangura intercepted the robbers at Lions’ Den and they fled on foot. The Herald