Mutare City Rovers win at last

By Lovemore Kadzura

Mutare City Rovers recorded a rare win yesterday after coming from a goal down to beat fellow strugglers Shabanie Mine in this Castle Lager Premiership match at Vengere.

The visitors, who had been promised $100 per player for a win by their new Harare benefactor Evans “Boss Kuji’’ Kujinga, started the match strongly.

And it took only seven minutes for Nigel Papius, who is on loan from FC Platinum, to head home from a corner kick to put them ahead.

The hosts restored parity in the 35th minute with the ball being fired from a goalmouth scramble by Brian Chinhoyi past the diving Biggie Temera in goals for Shabanie Mine.

The goal gave the hosts the energy, and belief, they were looking for and they were the better team in the second half.

Their pressure was rewarded in the 50th minute when midfielder Billy Vheremu headed the winner from an inviting cross from Piniel Gumbo.

The impressive Papius almost equalised for the visitors in the 81st minute but his low shot hit the upright post with City goalkeeper Alfred Chiname well beaten.

Rovers coach Ndega Matsika, whose players and supporters celebrated the win as if they won the league, expressed his relief.

“We are still fighting relegation and we hope to continue collecting maximum points in the coming games,’’ he said.

“The win is a morale-booster for the midweek match against Bulawayo Chiefs,’’ said Matsika.

Bulawayo Chiefs edged Harare City 1-0 at Luveve yesterday.

Shabanie Mine coach Alexio Sigion said they still had hopes of surviving relegation.

“It was a very difficult game playing a team that is also in relegation trouble like us,’’ he said.

“We are all hunting for maximum points.

“The hopes of survival are still there but I am very worried by the way we are dropping points.’’

Their Harare-based benefactor, Kujinga, who ordered a new kit for his hometown club at the weekend, said he had been encouraged by their fighting spirit despite the defeat in Rusape.

“The boys need to be encouraged at every turn, it has been difficult for them, but I am going to give them half of what I had promised them for the win because they gave it their all but could not win the match.

“We can’t abandon the team, especially now when they are in serious trouble, and we have to keep believing and it’s important for the boys to know that we are firmly behind them.’’ -The Herald

Teams

Mutare City Rovers: A. Chiname , P. Gumbo ,G. Jimu, K. Bingala, J. Takunda, M. Moyo (V. Tadzoka), B. Chinhoyi , B. Veremu, J. Chitawira, H. Zvakavapano, T. Kabanda (B. Mushunje).

Shabanie Mine: B. Temera, L. Manyande, P. Muzondo, N. Mpofu, W. Kahuni, P. Siziba, M. Murimi (P. Shoko ), F. Muza (T. Mupumha), R. Sibanda, T. Rukanda, N. Papius.