Mushekwi makes it five in two games

Zimbabwe international forward Nyasha Mushekwi made it five goals in his last two Chinese Super League matches with a double for Dalian Yifang on Saturday.

The bustling forward celebrated his recent recall into the Warriors squad with his double strike as his team beat Henan Jianye 2-1.

Mushekwi had missed Dalian Yifang’s last match, which they lost, before showing his importance to the team with his brace in his comeback match. He has scored a hat-trick in his last game for his Chinese side.

On Saturday, Mushekwi drew his team level in the first minute of time added on in the first half after they had fallen behind to a goal by Ricardo Vaz Te in the 34th minute.

Then, just five minutes after the break, the big striker scored what proved to be the winning goal at the Jiuzhou Stadium in Dalian.

Mushekwi has now scored nine times for his side and, considering he was left out of the team at the beginning of the season by a coach who didn’t believe in his class, this is an impressive return of goals.

He is now tied on nine goals with Brazilian forward Oscar who now plays for Shanghai SIPG after coming to prominence when he was turning out for English giants Chelsea.

Mushekwi has scored more goals than Italian striker Graziano Pelle who made a big impact during his days in the English Premiership for Southampton before joining Shandong in the Chinese Super League. Chinese striker Wu Lei leads the Golden Boot race with 18 goals.

Nigeria’s World Cup striker Odion Ighalo has 15 goals while DRC striker Cedric Bakambu has 13 goals.

Mushekwi has been in good form of late and Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa drafted him into the squad to prepare for the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Congo Brazzaville next month. The Herald