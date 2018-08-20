Kadoma housing scheme scam exposed

By Blessings Chidakwa

Officials of Mupamombe Housing Co-operative in Kadoma are in the eye of a storm after serious allegations of fraud, misappropriation of trust funds and victimisation of members were raised against them.

The officials are also accused of refusing to have the co-operative’s accounts audited. Mupamombe Housing Co-operative was formed nearly a decade ago after Government availed 1 000 stands to civil servants to reduce the housing backlog.

Members of the co-operative accused chairperson Mr Naison Naison, treasurer Mr Antony Mapindani and secretary Mr Kennedy Paridzira of being behind the corruption.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to The Herald last week on condition of anonymity said the committee agreed with members to sell 226 infill stands, averaging around 400 to 500 square metres each at $13 per square metre, to raise money for the connection of electricity in the area.

“However, more than $1 million that was raised from the deal has not been accounted for. We were shocked to be forced to pay for electricity connection charges,” the sources said.

“The committee is receiving trust funds in their personal EcoCash accounts instead of the co-operative’s trust bank account at CBZ. We are reluctantto question this for fear of being victimised.”

They also accused the committee of inflating the rates used to pay for the grader that serviced roads within the co-operative’s area.

Mr Mapindani said the committee was aware of the allegations.

“I have received the allegations and forwarded them to the committee, which will sit and deliberate on them.

“What I can only say for now is that the project’s records are public and can be viewed by any our members,” he said. – The Herald