By Tonderai Zvimba

Zimdancehall musician Nicodimus Mutize better known as Jah Signal last week released the video for his hit single “Sweetie (Shinga Muroora) ahead of his album launch next month.

In the track, whose video features social media sensation, comedian Mai Titi, Jah Signal urges women to be strong in their marriages despite what they might be going through.

Jah Signal who is riding high on the success of tracks Yekedero and Mairevei Pamakati which features Boom Beto is among the most promising artistes at the moment. He has become a darling of most music promoters and corporates nationwide judging by the number of gigs he has been getting.

The young artiste who rose to fame in 2011 with track Honour Ladies has always been vocal when it comes to issues concerning women and marriage. This can be traced back to some of his songs where he fights for women’s rights like Honour Ladies, Ebube — a gender sensitive song and this new song.

“In this video, I encourage daughter-in-laws to be strong in their marriages no matter how hard the situation is with the in-laws. The daughters-in-law should be strong and continue to soldier on for what matters is the love that exists between her and the husband,” he explained.

Mai Titi portrays the role of a lazy daughter-in-law who is disliked by her mother-in-law. Jah Signal said the comedian had been given the role after she had narrated her ordeal with her ex-husband on Facebook.

“I’ve always been a fan of Mai Titi’s jokes and I’ve always wanted to have her in one of my music videos. She was perfect for this particular video especially after she shared her sad story about her marriage on social media a few months back.”

The music video is available on YouTube where it is being appreciated. He said he was now wrapping up his album, Titambirei which he hopes to release next month. Before the album is released, Jah Signal will drop a single track which he collaborated with Madzibaba Nicholas Zacharia.

From this point, Jah Signal said he was aiming to collaborate with international stars like P Square. The Chronicle