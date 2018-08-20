Harare Poly gets nod to offer media degree

Harare Polytechnic is expected to start offering a Mass Communication and Media Technologies degree soon, with college principal Dr Engineer Tafadzwa Mudondo confirming the development last week.

In an interview with The Herald, Eng Mudondo said they had been working hard to ensure the polytechnic college offered the degree.

“We have been working behind the scenes,” he said. “In my past three graduation reports, I have been talking about mass communication.

“We finally got a reprieve from ZIMCHE (Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education). We now have an authority from them to run Mass Communication and Media Technologies.”

Eng Mudondo said the institution was now waiting for approval from relevant authorities.

“What is only left, which we were given as a condition, was to employ two or three specialised lecturers which I have since submitted to our head office that we need to employ these lecturers so that we can kick-start the programme,” he said.

“But anytime from now, the moment we get the green light to employ, then it means that the programme is going to start.”

Eng Mudondo said he was happy that the polytechnic had been successfully running a Bachelor of Technology (Honours) in Applied Chemical Technology degree since 2005.

As part of its expansion plans the institution intends to add other programmes like Irrigation Engineering.

“There are other programmes which we would also like to run like Irrigation Engineering. We are still discussing the regulation, the curriculum. We are hoping that very soon we will be able to conclude and be granted those programmes,” said Eng Mudondo.

Harare Polytechnic was established in 1919 with a single department and now boasts 15 departments. The Herald