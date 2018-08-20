Chitungwiza agrees to pay debt

By Yeukai Karengezeka

The Chitungwiza Municipality has averted the threat of its property being attached over a debt it owes project consultants Nissam Investments after it recently signed a deed of settlement with the company at the High Court.

Nissam did the designs for the Nyatsime project in 2007 and was owed about $4,5 million by Chitungwiza Municipality as at June 30 this year.

In addition, it was owed $139 722 in outstanding interest as of June 18.

Chitungwiza acting chamber secretary Mrs Mary Mukonyora confirmed the develop- ment.

“Yes, we had issues with Nissam that we have since resolved after we signed a deed of settlement with them recently and there is no longer any threat of our property being attached,” she said.

“We are in full compliance with the agreement we made of paying $8 000 monthly to them.”

The threat of council property being attached came after the local authority failed to honour its agreed monthly obligations since September last year, a situation which was blamed on the caretaker commission that was appointed by Government last year to run the affairs of Chitungwiza. The Herald