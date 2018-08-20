Chitembwe tips Chigumba for Warriors duty

By Austin Karonga

Prosper Chigumba was probably the reason why CAPS United went home with a point in the bag as he produced heroic saves that denied a fired-up Herentals side in a Castle Larger Premier Soccer League encounter played at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday.

Chigumba kept the Students at bay single-handedly earning his side a crucial point.

His coach Lloyd Chitembwe described the goalkeeper as an able goal-minder who deserves a national team call up with the Warriors.

“I’m sure Prosper has always been giving us great performances and it baffles my mind why he is not part of the Warriors team,” Chitembwe said of Chigumba.

Chigumba was not only the only one to get plaudits in a match CAPS struggled to make an impression.

New signing Michelle Katsvairo who is still to justify his worth was described by Chitembwe as a professional who is still eager to learn new things everyday.

“Absolutely perfect we are happy with his contribution. If anything he has been wonderful in training. He’s one kind of a player who is willing to learn everyday,” he said of Katsvairo.

“He was telling me that he’s prepared to learn with every opportunity that he gets and he is still learning everyday. So when a player gives you such kind of attention then it only augers well in the relationship between a player and coach. I’m very happy with his contribution ever since he joined us.”

On the overall Chitembwe thought his charges dropped the ball in the match against Herentals given the way they had played their hearts out to grind a 1-0 win result against Black Rhinos in their previous match.

“We had planned that we were obviously going to make it very compact so that they could not play in between our lines and even behind our lines. But we didn’t have control of that for the duration of the entire match which is also disappointing,” Chitembwe added.

“We just have to go back in training and work on these things. One thing which is very disappointing is inconsistency and I’m sure even the players do share the same feeling. It’s important to reproduce the kind of form that we produced last week, it’s very important especially for a team of our stature. Today things did not go our way.”

Herentals coach Kumbirayi Mutiwekuziva was happy with a point against a team of CAPS United’s standing.

“The result is as a consequence of the fact that we did not score but in terms of chances created and in attack…I think we were better than CAPS though they had chances here and there but more and better chances I think belonged to us which is a positive thing for the team.” DailyNews