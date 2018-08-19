Teen rapes 5-year-old cousin

By Tendai Bhebe

A 14-year-old Tsholotsho teenager last week appeared in court for raping his five-year-old cousin.

The boy appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Chrispen Mberewere charged with rape. The teenager pleaded guilty and Mr Mberewere discharged him after a warning.

The court heard that on 22 May at Tshino Line in the Sipepa area, the teenager sneaked into his cousin’s blankets and raped her. After the act, the boy slept in the same blankets.

When their grandmother came into the hut, she was surprised to see the boy in the same blankets as the young girl and when asked what he was doing, the boy said he was praying.

The grandmother did not take notice but a few days later, the young girl started complaining of pain in her private parts. When asked, that is when she revealed that she was raped by her cousin.

A police report was filed at Sipepa resulting in the arrest of the boy while the young girl was referred to Tsholotsho District Hospital for medical examination.Sunday News.