Rural based Roki unmoved by ridicule

By Nyengetarai Dingana

Urban grooves singer, writer and dancer, Rockford Josphats, is unmoved by negative comments circulating on social media following his relocation to Seke communal lands.

Roki reiterated that Seke is his home village and his second name Josphat is the late kraal head Chitsvatsva’s first name.

“I am at my village and I am not moved by negative comments posted on social media with some asking me to return to South Africa,” said Roki.

“This is my late father’s land and I am related to the kraal head Chitsvatva. Ndisekuru vangu zita rekuti Josphat izita ravo saka nditori bhoo.

“To some who recall Bundu Boys band, Kenny Chitsvatsva who is one of the surviving members of the group is the one who taught me to play musical instruments.

“Here I have more space to build my mansion as well as my studio where as in town I was wasting money as a tenant.

“This is it. This is where I am staying now with my kids,” said Roki showing H-Metro some of the musical instruments reported to have been sold.

He went on to show H-Metro some of the projects he is running at the homestead like poultry. H Metro