Ronaldo makes winning start at Juve

CHRISTIANO RONALDO made a winning start to his Juventus career as his new club came from behind to beat Chievo 3-2 in a dramatic start to the Serie A season.

Federico Bernardeschi scored the 93rd-minute winner, moments after Juve had a goal ruled out by VAR with Ronaldo at the centre of the incident.

The Portugal captain, a £99,2m signing from Real Madrid, appeared to handle the ball before colliding with Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino in the build-up to Mario Mandzukic’s goal, which referee Fabrizio Pasqua ruled out on review.

Sami Khedira had put Juventus ahead from close range in the third minute, before Mariusz Stepinski headed in the equaliser.

Emanuele Giaccherini won and scored a penalty to put Chievo in front on 56 minutes, but a Mattia Bani own goal pegged them back before Bernardeschi struck late on.

Ronaldo forced several saves from 39-year-old Sorrentino, who left the match on a stretcher after his late collision with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.