Man ‘kills’ son over wife

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

IN a bizarre incident, a 70-year-old man from Gweru allegedly killed his son following a misunderstanding after his son refused to approve his marriage to a 27-year-old woman.

The incident occurred on Tuesday last week when Francis Marisa of Plot 98, Game Park, Gweru allegedly fatally stabbed his son Tinashe Marisa (25) after the latter refused to approve his marriage to a younger woman.

Acting Midlands provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of murder where a 70-year-old man murdered his son following a misunderstanding.

“It is understood that on the said date and at around 8pm, the now deceased Tinashe Marisa arrived home drunk and approached the accused person, Francis Marisa, who is also his father, while he was at a fireplace with his wife Agnes Machetu (27).

“It is suspected that on arrival, Tinashe kicked a metal zinc which the family was using to shield wind at the fireplace.

“He allegedly picked a hammer and charged towards the accused person intending to strike him.

“The accused person who was holding a kitchen knife in his hand rose from the fire place, he held the hammer with his left hand and then stabbed Tinashe once on the chest.

“Tinashe ran about 10 metres before falling down with the knife still in his chest,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said the matter was reported to the police leading to Francis’ arrest.

She said Francis was in custody assisting police with investigations.

“After committing the crime, Francis approached his neighbour who then escorted him to Gweru Rural Police Station where they reported the matter.

“Gweru Rural Police attended the scene and the accused person was arrested,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende appealed to members of the public to desist from violence and always engage a third party whenever they have a misunderstanding.

However, a police source said the two had a misunderstanding after Tinashe tried to chase his father’s wife away arguing that she was too young to be his stepmother.

“Tinashe and Marisa were staying together.

“The two were always fighting because Tinashe was not happy about staying with his stepmother Agnes Machetu who is 27 years old.

On several occasions, Tinashe and his father would fight because he would be trying to kick out his stepmother from their house,” said the source. Sunday News.