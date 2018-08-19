‘Being a parent is amazing’ Seagirl Dube speaks out

By Nigel Siziba

MOTHERHOOD is a great honour and privilege, yet it is also synonymous with servant hood. Every day women are called upon to selflessly meet the needs of their families. Whether they are awake at night nursing a baby, spending their time and money on less-than-grateful teenagers, or preparing meals, mums continuously put others before themselves.

These words echo the narrative of the multi-talented artiste who has taken the Zimbabwean music by storm Nomvuyo Seagirl Dube — the 2013 Starbrite winner who has re-launched her career after taking a year-and-a-half to pay more attention to her baby.

In an interview with Sunday Life, she took us through her journey and where it all began.

“My music career kick started in a funny way because when I went to Starbrite I was not going there to perform but I was hassled by my friends, I had no confidence in my voice as a solo artiste, even though I was already singing with my twin sister.

Fortunately I went through to the finals and came out as a victor,” she said.

She also revealed why she put her career on hold when she won Starbrite.

“After winning Starbrite I fell pregnant and I had to go easy on myself and stopped music for one-and-a-half years so that I can pay more attention to my baby because music is demanding and during this period I managed to have more time to think about my life and see this industry from a different angle,” said Seagirl.

Even though most women find it hard being a parent, the pint- sized artiste is a proud mother who loves every moment of it.

“Being a mother is amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world I have ever felt, its priceless, you know as a mother you start doing things with purpose and caution. You no longer think of yourself alone because there will be someone looking up to you,” she said.

Seagirl went on to say that being a mother has impacted positively in her career.

“As a mother now I know that I am doing it for someone, it has made me to be a stronger woman than I was before, it has also taught me true love and I am building a legacy for my baby,” she said.

During her musical break she went on and enrolled under College of Creative Arts Africa (CCAA) to study Music and Sound Production.

“My musical break opened new avenues for me as I managed to enrol in CCAA, to protect myself from being cheated by music promoters and to have deeper knowledge in arts industry and other musical instruments and I want to be taken as a professional artiste. I want to understand the business part of music,” she exclaimed.

Having a child has also pushed her to write a song for her son.

“To truly show the love for my son I even wrote a song for him titled Love and it is has been played on various radio stations. I can proudly say my son brought positive change in my life.”

She also opened up to us that she felt that her career is in the right direction as she also had the opportunity to tour China.

“I was humbled to tour China through Dreamstar and recently I shot a video with Jah Prayzah, as a dancer and artiste I can feel that I am on the right track concerning my career,” she said.

She also gave a word of advice to other female artistes who may have gone through her situation.

“When I had this baby everyone thought it was over with my career, but I refused and other female artistes should stay true to their principles and never allow anyone to intimidate them,” she said. Sunday News.