18 months in jail for impregnating juvenile daughter

By Michael Magoronga

A MAN from Kwekwe has been slapped with an 18-month jail sentence for having an affair with his juvenile stepdaughter resulting in her falling pregnant.

The man (35) of Haven Estate Farm in Kwekwe, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl, is said to have been having sex with the juvenile for a long time behind his wife’s back. The two allegedly had sexual intercourse on several occasions leading to the Form Two pupil falling pregnant.

Whenever his wife would go out for errands, the man would allegedly pounce on the hapless girl and have unprotected sex with her.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Mr Storey Rushambwa facing charges of having sex with a minor last week. Mr Rushambwa found him guilty and sentenced him to 18 months in prison but suspended six months on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Mr Freddy Ndoro told the court that sometime in February, the man proposed love to the girl and she accepted.

The two, the court heard, would take advantage of the mother’s absence and have sex on several occasions without using protection.

The relationship, however, came to light after neighbours who had been monitoring the two’s movements, suspected that the two were involved in an illicit affair and reported the matter to Tiger Reef Police Base.

Police launched investigations which then led to the arrest of the man. The girl was taken to Kwekwe District Hospital where she was examined and it was discovered that she is pregnant. Sunday News.