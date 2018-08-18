LocalFeatured

Trapped artisanal miner dies after five days

By Blessings Chidakwa in Kadoma

An artisanal miner who had been trapped alive for about five days, was crushed to death on Thursday night while authorities were battling to save his life.

In this file photo, artisanal miners going about their work
The deceased had been trapped in a shaft at Pamuhacha mine close to Pickstone Mine since last Sunday.

Chegutu District Admnistrator Mr Tariro Tomu confirmed the death.

“I received a death report last night (Thursday) from a relative of a miner who was trapped in a collapsed mine at Pamuhacha from Sunday,

“Efforts to retrieve him alive have proved to be futile as he is said to have been crushed by a stone and died around 10pm yesterday.”

The sad incident comes at a time when the Mining authorities, police and officials from the Environment Management Authority had spent days battling to save the artisanal miner alive. The Herald

