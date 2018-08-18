Grace Mugabe enjoying life

By Bridget Mananavire

Former first lady Grace Mugabe seems to be enjoying her life at the ‘‘Blue Roof’’ mansion, as she was captured on video entertaining guests with various performances.

No one can ever doubt that fireworks erupt whenever Grace, 53, has the microphone.

While many might have thought that her connection with the mic ended when her husband, Robert Mugabe, was dethroned, they had it wrong.

In a video circulating on social media, she proves she still has command over the microphone, singing for guests at their palatial mansion — of course less the insults.

Grace is shown happily walking around while she is singing, with some of her guests dancing to her music.

She was performing, Sweet Mother, by Prince Nico Mbarga, while a band played in the background.

In the video someone who looks like her daughter, Bona – married to Simba Chikore – is also shown enjoying a conversation with another guest.

The former first lady was wearing what appeared to be a shirt dress and jeans, topped up with a hat and some jewellery.

According to unconfirmed sources, the video was said to have been taken last Saturday, but the occasion is not yet known.

However, the event looked elegant with the decoration and a variety of wine choices as well as a live band.

Ever since her husband’s demise, people thought their removal from the seat of power would mark the end of Grace’s Hollywood-style life, but the 53-year-old seems to be living her life to the fullest nonetheless.

Her husband recently told Grace’s critics to leave her alone.

While her birthday went by unnoticed, it seems that she is happy and keeping fit.

Pictures of her fitness training in Singapore with her son, Robert junior, which were posted by the 25-year-old socialite showed that Grace is indeed enjoying her life.

The two were taken pictures and videos while taking a jog in a botanical garden in Singapore, where the fallen despot was apparently seeking medical attention.

Grace was pictured looking fresh and toned in her training gear (black tights, white Nike sweater, black Nike trainers and Adidas visor).

Grace has never hidden her love for music and performing, and during her days as the Zanu PF women’s league boss, she used to sing and dance for the people.

Her favourite song at one time used to be a prayer for Zimbabwe, Tichadaidza Mwari wedu, by Takesure Zamar Ncube.

She also has previously revealed that she loves to exercise while playing local music. Daily News