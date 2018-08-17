Zimbabwe cricket loses its Blessing

Blessing Muzarabani the lanky Zimbabwe cricket bowler whom some believe can rise to greatness, has opted out of international cricket for the next three years to play county cricket in England.

Muzarabani was expected to make the team for the tour of South Africa and Bangladesh but he is reported to be sealing a move to English county side Northamptonshire.

The 21-year-old is regarded as a gem which only needs to be polished.

‘‘Blessing Muzarabani has made himself unavailable for international cricket, opting to pursue his career options in England,’’ Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement.

‘‘As a result, the 21-year-old fast bowler will not play for Zimbabwe in the limited-overs and Test series away to South Africa and Bangladesh scheduled for September-November.

‘‘Muzarabani has played one Test, 18 one-day internationals and six Twenty20 internationals for Zimbabwe.

‘‘Zimbabwe Cricket wishes him well in his latest endeavours.’’

Muzarabani said he would always feel honoured to have represented his country.

“I wish my former team mates and Zimbabwe Cricket all the very best for the future. I have been honoured to represent my country but feel this is an appropriate time for me to pursue other challenges both personally and professionally.”

Cricbuzz revealed yesterday that Muzarabani will sign a deal with English side Northamptonshire.

He spent the English summer looking to secure a county deal, playing a handful of games for the Division Two club’s second XI, as well as turning out for Derbyshire’s second XI.

Muzarabani, known for his raw pace and hitting the deck hard, has featured in 18 One-Day Internationals, 6 T20Is and one Test so far.

In the recently concluded ODI series against Pakistan where the hosts were whitewashed 0-5, the pacer wasn’t at his best, picking up just two wickets in four matches.

Prior to that, Muzarabani was the leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe with five scalps in the Tri-series involving Australia and Pakistan. – Sports Reporter/Cricbuzz.