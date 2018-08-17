Warriors call-up excites newboy Chibharo

By Grace Chingoma

Warriors newboy Tinotenda Chibharo says he is excited by the chance to represent the Warriors in an AFCON qualifier in Congo-Brazzaville. Coach Sunday Chidzambwa and his charges travel to Brazzaville to meet Congo on September 9 at Stade Alphonse Massamba Debat in an AFCON qualifier.

They will then take on the Democratic Republic Congo in back-to-back clashes in October.

The forward, who is based in Serbia, has described it as a dream come true.

The former Manchester City Under-21 player has been drafted into the 28-member squad which was named on Wednesday by the Warriors technical department.

“I feel so happy, it’s every player’s dream to be recognised for national duty and I am thankful to the technical team for giving me a chance,” he said.

The former Prince Edward athlete, who has received his first senior call-up, will have to shrug off strong competition in the strikeforce department.

“As a player, we always have to be confident, but I like to stay humble,” he said.

“The competition is not between us as team players, we just have to go out and represent our country as best as we can.

“I will play to the best of my ability, try to showcase my talent in a bid to secure a place in the final team.

“I can only leave it up to the coaches and in God’s hands.”

South African top referee Victor Miguel Gomes will handle the game between the Diables Rouges and the Warriors.

Gomes will be assisted by countrymen Zakhele Thusi Siwela and Johannes Sello Moshidi as well as fourth official Thando Helpus Ndzandeka.

The match commissioner is Germain Didier Simplice from Central Africa while Chad Waldabet Koissoual is the referee assessor. The Herald