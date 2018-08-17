Siblings jailed 80yrs

Two siblings from Gweru, notorious for unlawful entry and theft of property worth about $50 000, have been sentenced to a combined 80 years by Gweru regional magistrate.

Appearing before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa on Friday last week facing 92 counts of unlawful entry into premises and theft brothers Moses and Lucas Mushaninga Munemo of Gweru.

Moses (41) and Lucas (37) were convicted against their own plea of not guilty to 81 charges of unlawful entry into premises and theft.

The other 11 charges were withdrawn after complainants failed to testify for various reasons.

Mrs Msipa sentenced Moses and Lucas to 55 years each before suspending 10 years and five years from each of their sentence on condition of good behaviour and payment of $13 000 restitution between them respectively.

“In arriving at the sentence, I considered that you are first offenders and no one was injured when you were committing these offences,” she said.

“You were both facing 92 counts of unlawful entry and theft at the start of the trial but you were left with 81 counts after the others were withdrawn before plea.

“You broke windows, damaged doors and you pre-planned the offence and were determined and that aggravates the offence.”

Mrs Msipa said property valued at $13 000 was not recovered before ordering the brothers to pay restitution.

“You are each sentenced to 55 years in prison and which 10 years each is suspended on condition of good behaviour and the other five years each is suspended on condition you restitute complainants of $13 000,” she said.

“You will, therefore, each serve 40 years in prison.”

Prosecuting, Ms Ndaizivei Chikuni proved that between 2016 and February this year, Moses and Lucas would target houses in Gweru, force open windows or doors before stealing electrical goods and other household furniture depriving the complainants.

The court heard that between 2016 and February this year, they broke into 92 houses and went away with Fridges, Flat screens, radios, stoves etc worth a total value of $50 000.

Property worth $13 000 was not recovered. The Herald