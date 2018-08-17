Mutasa to unleash Denver

By Tadious Manyepo

Dynamos bad boy Denver Mukamba could be thrown into action against ZPC Kariba at Rufaro on Sunday as the star and his coach Lloyd Mutasa have found common ground.

The two were involved in a nasty fallout at the start of the season due to the player’s errant behaviour and Mukamba was loaned to CAPS United.

But his spell at Makepekepe was cut short due to his indiscipline.

Mukamba is back at his old club Dynamos and Mutasa has given the midfielder another chance.

The Glamour Boys have also taken on board Brett Amidu and former SuperSport striker Kingston Nkhatha.

“I think so far so good. Denver has been doing well — from being attentive, coming to training on a regular basis and giving a good shift on the field of play,” said Mutasa.

“We are looking at him with a lot of hope that he can be one of the guys to assist us in turning around the fortunes of the team.

“You saw him at training and as long as you see him doing that it means his chances of playing are high.

“And looking at what he has done so far, I am sure he stands a good chance to be part of the final squad to play on Sunday.’’

Mutasa is hoping Mukamba and Amidu could provide a difference to his team.

Amidu will have to shrug off a knock he picked during yesterday’s training session.

“Before the coming in of Brett Amidu and Mukamba, we had not been scoring, but since they came, we played a number of friendly matches and we have been scoring and I am sure that is the mark of their contribution to the team,’’ he said.

“I might not be in a position to know how the injury would be like, but I am sure by tomorrow (today) we will be in a position to know the extent of the injury.

“I think we now have a very competitive side after the three-week break, hopefully, we will deliver on the field of play.”

Mutasa said his men were ready for a team that has proved to be their bogey side.

“We have always been training during the three-week break and now is the time to implement everything we have been doing,” said the coach.

“We will only be able to know better after the first competitive match for the team.

“ZPC Kariba are our bogey team as we have not found it easy to beat them over a couple of years.

“Sunday’s encounter will be tough, but I am sure we are a team that is supposed to turn the corner. We have been working at all aspects of the game, the defending part and the attacking part as well.’’

ZPC Kariba are walking with a spring in their step after they saw off Triangle 3-1 in Kariba last weekend. –The Herald

Fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve); Nichrut v Highlanders (Ascot); Herentals v CAPS United (Rufaro); FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava); Black Rhinos v Bulawayo City (NSS)

Sunday: Mutare City v Shabanie (Vengere); Bulawayo Chiefs v Harare City (Luveve); Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro); Triangle v Yadah (Gibbo)