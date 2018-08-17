Mthulisi at it again

By Nkosilodumo Ndebele

A Bulawayo man is living in perpetual fear after he was threatened with assault and death by former Highlanders and TP Mazembe midfielder Mthulisi Maphosa. Maphosa threatened to send the man to an early grave at a funeral.

The former Warriors midfielder reportedly threatened Thabo Moyo who resides in Mpopoma.

“I have a problem with Mthulisi Maphosa of Mpopoma as he insults me and threatens to kill me,” said Moyo.

He went on to add that he would burn his car.

“He tells my friends that even if he sees my car he will burn it and put poison to kill me and destroy my property. He promised this at a funeral,” said Moyo.

The case was presented in the Western Commonage Magistrates’ Court.

This is not the first time Maphosa has been caught on the wrong side of the law.

Earlier this year, Maphosa was accused of assaulting a referee at a social soccer match.

On the day in question the ex-Highlanders midfielder allegedly assaulted referee Roger Dube for refusing to clear him to take part in the tourney.

Part of Dube’s match report that B-Metro Sport gleaned read:

“Mthulisi Maphosa was vetted out before the Emakhandeni United versus Skippers FC match because he didn’t meet one of BSS’s rules but he refused to leave the field thereby delaying the match for over 30 minutes.”

Back in 2011, the footballer was accused of slapping, teasing and stabbing a man in Mpopoma after he accused him of blocking his car when he was selling sweets. B-Metro