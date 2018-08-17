Marabha bounces back

By Vasco Chaya

Comedian Charles Merisi aka Marabha is back into the limelight thanks to his new skits doing rounds on social media sites.

The 37-year-old actor rose to stardom during the days he acted alongside Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima and Rumbidzai Vingirai popularly known as Regina in street theatre productions such as Notorious Kapfupi that showed on ZTV on a weekly basis.

However, Merisi went into oblivion after he parted ways with Kapfupi in an unamicable manner a couple of years ago.

Of late, he resurfaced with a number of comedy skits on social media which critics say undermine women in general.

In the skits, Merisi uses abominable words in reference to women.

Marabha and Kapfupi’s celebrated collaboration crumbled after the former accused the latter of bewitching him.

The Mai Nga hit-maker responded to the allegation by branding Marabha a “mentally incapacitated individual”.

This “betrayal” has forced Kapfupi to opt for one-man acts in future.

“I am planning to host one man acts in future. I have come to this decision after I was betrayed by people such as Marabha who were very close to me hence I have lost all the trust and faith in people,” the Epworth-based artiste told the Daily News recently.

Kapfupi sensationally claims that he transformed Marabha’s life for the better but only to be repaid by ingratitude.

“It is me who took Marabha to America for the first time in his life, I facilitated for his passport and everything. I even rushed him to the airport when he was late for a flight but only to betray me,” he said.

“I do not buy the idea that Marabha said this to me under the influence of drugs but it is because Marabha haana kudzidza. Munhu ngaangosvikawo kana Grade Seven zvayo, better. (Marabha is not educated. People should go to school, even Grade Seven is better).”

Manjalima was optimistic that he will make it in life without the help of other actors. DailyNews