Man U refute Pogba, Jose rift reports

Manchester United yesterday took the unusual step to contact Sky Sports presenter James Cooper to set the record straight and refute reports that Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba had been involved in a bust-up.

Manchester United fans awoke to more news of turbulence between Pogba and Mourinho yesterday morning, with the duo’s relationship reportedly worsening.

A report claimed the two heavyweights had clashed again, with Mourinho taking aim at Pogba for wanting to join Barcelona.

It was also said that Mourinho had urged the France international to put in a transfer request and was happy to let his star man depart, two years after paying £89million to sign him from Juventus. But Sky Sports presenter Cooper claimed that Manchester United contacted him to set the record straight on whether or not Mourinho and Pogba are at war.

“Manchester United have spoken to me this morning,” he said.

“Which is very rare and unusual for Manchester United to react to stories at all, particularly to react so angrily.

“And they are angry, they are incensed, they’re telling me there was no bust up between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba.

“The reports of this are absolute nonsense. Furthermore, the relationship between the two people is good.”

There are mixed signals that seem to be emitting from Pogba’s camp.

While it is understood that Mino Raiola wants his client to join Barcelona, United are adamant he is going nowhere. However, other reports have claimed Barcelona’s interest is merely being used by Raiola to secure Pogba a new contract. – Daily Express.