Linyama kicked out

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Former Dynamos defender Sydney Linyama has been kicked out of table-topping ZIFA Eastern Region Division One League side Manica Diamonds. The lanky centre-back, who also played for Black Rhinos, is reported to have gone AWOL for more than six weeks.

Manica Diamonds are unbeaten in the league and are odds-on favourites to win a place in the Premiership.

The club are under the guidance of Luke Masomere.

Linyama has had several disciplinary issues in the past.

Meanwhile, a top-of-the-table clash is on in the Runyararo Service Station ZIFA Northern Region Division One League when leaders Beta XI take on second-placed Mushowani Stars at Motor Action tomorrow.

The two sides are separated by a single point.

“We are going to face Mushowani Stars, Cranborne Bullets, Golden Valley and DZ Evangel in the next fixtures who are all doing well,’’ said Mushowani Stars coach Levison Selous.

Northern Region Fixtures

Today:

Blue Jets v PAM United (Suri Suri),

Tomorrow:

DZ Evangel v Cranborne Bullets (Dvivarasekwa), Golden Valley v Ngezi Platinum U-19 (Rimuka), Beta X1 v Mushowani Stars (Motor Action), ZRP FC v Banket United (Morris), Chegutu Pirates v Chinhoyi Stars (Pfupajena), v Karoi United v Alburaak (Chikangwe), Blue Swallows v Herentals (Manyame).

Sunday:

Harare City Cubs v Trojan Stars (Gwanzura). The Herald