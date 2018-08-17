Boy (10) murdered in Honde

Honde Valley police have arrested a man for the gruesome murder of a 10-year-old boy whose body he allegedly dumped in a stream, probably to conceal the heinous crime.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the murder, which occurred in Honde Valley.

Kudzai Nyaruwata (25) from Tambarara Village under Chief Mutasa, Honde Valley, allegedly murdered Tanaka Mutizi (10) from Nyatsanza Village under Chief Mutasa.

“On August 13 at around 2pm, Mutizi was moving around with his brother selling soap in the village,” said Insp Kakohwa. “They met Nyaruwata who persuaded the deceased to go to a stream 100 metres away from where they were to collect money from his wife who was washing clothes at that stream.

“Mutizi’s brother later followed the now deceased to the stream and asked Nyaruwata about his whereabouts. The accused person told him that Mutizi had gone to relieve himself and the brother later discovered his body floating in the stream before alerting residents of the nearest homestead.

Insp Kakohwa said police who attended the scene discovered bruises and scratch marks on the dead boy’s neck, which led to Nyaruwata’s arrest.

“The accused person is a previous murder convict,” he said.

Insp Kakohwa said Nyaruwata confessed to killing the boy.

The body was ferried to Hauna District Hospital mortuary and investigations into what exactly transpired on the fateful day are still in progress.

Meanwhile, police in Chipinge are investigating a case in which the remains suspected to belong to a boy who went missing in February last year were discovered along Nyamuvhidza stream last week.

Inspector Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

Police say the remains are believed to be those of the local child who was reported missing in February last year.

Steven, then aged five, went missing on February 12, 2017 at around 11am when he was on his way home from Chitondwe ECD School, Bondi in Chipinge.

“Simon Manyame (43) of Mutema Village under Chief Mutema was herding cattle in the bushy area when he discovered the remains of a human being scattered on a rocky ground,” said Insp Kakohwa.

“He then informed other local people who included Steven Mutseneki, Ponesai Mutseneki and Edmore Maonechiri who subsequently went to see the remains.” – The Herald