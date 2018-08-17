All set for ‘Change A Life’ concert

By Kundai Marunya

All is set for the highly anticipated Change A Life concert that is headlined by South African star rapper Nasty C (real name David Junior Ngcobo) and top local acts.

The show slated for tomorrow at Wingate Golf Club will raise money for less privileged children under the Alfred Dondo Foundation.

Targeted beneficiaries are those with no means to access basic needs including healthcare, education, clothing and food.

In an interview with Herald Insight, the event’s public relations officer Tracy Ngoma said ground work of the event is done.

“Most of the work is done. We are now just handling our final touches as we wait for the main artist, Nasty C’s arrival tomorrow,” said Ngoma.

Upon his arrival, Nasty C will go for radio interviews before his final destination, Wingate, where he is expected to wow local fans in his debut Zimbabwean performance.

Local artists to perform at the event include Jah Prayzah, Ammara Brown, EXQ and Takura.

They have all confirmed participation while promising music lovers a top drawer performance to match or even supersede the South African star who is well known for his stage prowess.

Though the Change A Life Concert is making its debut in Harare, the Alfred Dondo Foundation in partnership with Impala Car Rental has previously held annual fundraising shows in Chivhu.

Ngoma encouraged well-wishers to come in their numbers and contribute towards a worthy cause.

“We just want to encourage people to come through with any forms of donations and to attend the show in their numbers for this worthy cause.

“Let me also take this time to thank all those who have been coming through with clothing, blankets, food and stationary,” she said.

The Alfred Dondo Foundation is a charity organisation that was created by Thompson Dondo in memory of his late brother who passed on before fully implementing his vision of developing the community in which he grew up.

Since its founding in 2015, the foundation has benefitted several underprivileged, special needs and disabled children in Chikomba area with 65 children being the current beneficiaries. – The Herald