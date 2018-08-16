Zidane eyes United job

Reports in France are suggesting that multiple Champions League soccer winning coach Zinedine Zidane is already plotting a move to the English Premier League.

According to L’equipe, Zidane, who has lifted the Champions League with Real Madrid over three consecutive years, is already eyeing a return to management in the English Premier League with Manchester United.

It is believed that the 46-year-old is eyeing Old Trafford as his next destination to replace Jose Mourinho as early as next season. Zidane who was named FIFA’s Best Manager in 2017 – became the first manager to win three consecutive Champions League trophies – winning nine major titles at the Bernabeu.

Jose Mourinho’s relationship with United executive vice-chairperson, Ed Woodward is believed to have deteriorated after hitting out at the club’s lack of transfer activity.

“I had my plans for many months and I find myself with the market closed in a situation I did not think I would be in. It’s the last time I speak about it. It’s over, the market is closed. That’s football management. I think football is changing and managers should be called head coaches,” said Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach, who is a combative personality, also is reported to have a strained relationship with some of his players having publicly criticised Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw.

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is enjoying his time at the Red Devils and has hinted that he may be eyeing a new contract in the near future.

The 29-year-old has been at United since July 2014 when he signed from Athletic Bilbao and has since racked up 161 appearances for the club across all competitions. The Spaniard’s current contract will expire at the end of the season, after United opted to trigger a one-year extension at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, but Herrera appears to be keen on a longer stay.

“I have been able to play more than 160 games right now, so what I have in my mind is to go for the 200 games and keep adding games for the club and for myself,” he told Inside United.

After starting the Premier League season with a victory over Leicester City, United are back in action on Sunday, August 20 against Brighton at the The American Express Community Stadium. – AFP.