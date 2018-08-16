Nigerian army uncovers online platform where Boko Haram recruits members

The Nigeria Army on Tuesday, said it had uncovered a Facebook account and other social media platforms allegedly used by a faction of the Boko Haram sect to recruit new members.

Major Murtala Usman, Artillary Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, who disclosed this while speaking at the ongoing Nigerian Army Combat Support Training Week in Maiduguri, said the social media accounts had 2,000 followers.

He said that insurgents from the Albarnawi faction of Boko Haram were recruiting new members on social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp, SnapChat, Instagram and Youtube.

Usman said the army discovered this while interrogating a “highly placed Boko Haram commander known as Malu-Mamman Barde’’, who was tracked and apprehended 40km South of Rann area in Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno.

“Barde is among the most wanted Boko Haram suspect that had committed so many atrocities against humanity.

“Through the suspect’s mobile phone, we found several videos soliciting finance for the group. We also found offensive (material), some other videos where Barde was seen preaching Jihad and the ideology of the group.

“Most of Barde’s pictures were that of Abu-Mosad Albarnawi and other Boko Haram fighter posing with Anti-Air craft guns, rockets and Boko Haram flag,’’ NAN quoted him as saying.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai said that the training was to draw up strategies for various military operations across the country.

Burutai was represented by the Commander of Training and Doctrine, Maj-Gen Abubakar Salihu.

He added that the training was designed to adopt new strategies to combat insecurity in the country through brainstorming and reviewing of operations. – Daily Post Nigeria