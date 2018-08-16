Lindi Marc collaborates with Madam Boss

South Africa-based Zimbabwean gospel songbird Lindi Marc has featured comedian Tyra “Madam Boss” Chikocho and a host of South African artistes on the video of her single titled Faithfulness.

The video for the popular single, co-directed by Kross Marcellus Moses and Dafri, also included pupils from the Bophelong Community Independent School, Titanic Dance Krew Mamelodi, South Africa-based Zimbabwean gospel singer Minister Grace as well as several Mzansi gospel artistes who include Khulekani Chilli and Keen Marshall.

The songbird, who relocated to South Africa in 2009, has described the Faithfulness video as a “soul-edifying song with indefatigable dance choreography.

Everybody on the video comes out with their best on this fast tempo praise tune and they successfully made it danceable and youthful, while still keeping the message profound,” said Lindi Marc.

The video comes a week after the singer debuted in Bulawayo where she shared the stage with Minister Grace, Sandra Chirenje, Reward Judah, Keen, Tinashe, Ellison Tande and Vuyo Brown.

In March, Lindi, born Lindiwe Phiri, shared the stage with Tatenda Mahachi, Mwenje Mathole, Live Soul, Rixon, Family Affair, Privy, Tinashe, Kin and Apostle Rukweza in Chitungwiza in a show organised by Afri-remedy and Double Mc Productions.

Apart from Faithfulness, Lindi Marc’s other songs include her latest single Uthando and her nine-track debut album Vhurai Nzira which includes songs in Ndebele, Shona, Sotho and English.

She told the Daily News that her type of gospel music is up tempo. “My music is very groovy and upbeat because it seeks to demonstrate that gospel music is far from boring. My intention is to prove that you can still be in church, dance and be cool,” she said. DailyNews