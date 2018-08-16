Killer croc shot dead

By Michael Magoronga

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority on Tuesday eliminated the crocodile that attacked and killed a 14-year-old boy who was swimming in Kwekwe River in the company of three friends.

Ali Phiri’s body parts were retrieved from the crocodile following the attack while his three friends escaped with minor injuries.

The parks rangers slit the crocodile to retrieve the body parts for burial.

Zimparks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo said the crocodile had to be shot as it had become a danger to people’s lives.

“Our rangers managed to kill the crocodile as it had become a threat to human life in the area. It was now classified under problem animals hence we assigned our Bulawayo office to take care of the problematic croc,” said Mr Farawo.

He said it was unfortunate that a life was lost and warned people to stay away from water bodies.

“We are saddened by the loss of life. We are, however, working on a schedule to educate people to stay away from water bodies,” he said.

Mr Farawo said the above normal rains received in the previous rainy season had resulted in many water bodies being infested by the reptiles.

“So our main message is that we urge the public to stay away from the water bodies as most of them are infested by crocodiles due to heavy rains received in the previous rainy season,” he said.

He said his office had intensified outreach programmes meant to educate the public on the dangers of playing in water bodies.

Meanwhile, Phiri, who was in form one at Batanayi High School was buried at Torwood cemetery on Tuesday. The Herald